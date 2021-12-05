Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $889.00 million and the highest is $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 399,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $15,719,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $4,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. 852,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

