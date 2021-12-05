Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on H. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.03.

H stock opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $844,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 193.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 50.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

