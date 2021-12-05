HYCON Reaches Market Capitalization of $626,674.28 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $626,674.28 and $149,110.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002401 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064200 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

