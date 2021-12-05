ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post sales of $392.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.40 million and the highest is $403.06 million. ICF International posted sales of $434.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ICF International by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 65,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ICF International has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

