ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.02 Million

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post sales of $392.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.40 million and the highest is $403.06 million. ICF International posted sales of $434.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ICF International by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 65,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ICF International has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.