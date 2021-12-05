Ideaology Tops 1-Day Volume of $705,915.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. Ideaology has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $705,915.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ideaology has traded down 41.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00217890 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

