Idena 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $151,280.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $151,280.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055537 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00134031 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00170764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.50 or 0.08421157 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.00575551 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,349,120 coins and its circulating supply is 54,083,860 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

