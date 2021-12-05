IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 11,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of INFO opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $132.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $447,732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 50.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 80.9% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 630.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 34.5% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,628,000 after purchasing an additional 982,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

