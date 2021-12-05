IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Head-To-Head Review

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 19.68 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -4.53 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.83 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IM Cannabis and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 144.67%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

