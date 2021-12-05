ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

IMGN stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.24. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

