Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) EVP Acquires $15,005.76 in Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) EVP Erin Jennifer Roth bought 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $15,005.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IEA opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at $135,114,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 118,694 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,105,000 after acquiring an additional 388,034 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

