ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

