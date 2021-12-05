Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INBX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

