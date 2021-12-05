Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $463,177.94 and approximately $28,162.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.11 or 0.08438965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00062351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00081389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,428.53 or 1.00388662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

