Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) were down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 80 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.