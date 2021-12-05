Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 555,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
INVZ stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
