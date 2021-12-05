Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 555,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

INVZ stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INVZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

