Insider Buying: Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Buys $325,340.73 in Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 173,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $325,340.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12.

Shares of AESE opened at $1.91 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

