Insider Buying: Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Major Shareholder Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 9,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,192.00.

ELYS opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $78.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 4.96. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $384,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ELYS. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

