Insider Buying: Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Insider Acquires £118,800 in Stock

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) insider Timothy Clissold purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £118,800 ($155,212.96).

Shares of LON:HFEL opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £445.73 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 295.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 308.58.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.