Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Buys £19,999.91 in Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Matthew Donald Hudson acquired 42,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.91 ($26,130.01).

LON MJH opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.83 million and a PE ratio of -13.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 59 ($0.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

