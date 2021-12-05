Insider Buying: Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.84 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

