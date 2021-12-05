Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

