Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells $294,552.72 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $294,552.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $4,115,979.35.

KNBE stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

