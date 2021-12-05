Insider Selling: Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Sells 32,237 Shares of Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $221,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LABP. Jonestrading cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

