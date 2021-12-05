Insider Selling: Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $10,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guido Jouret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of Plantronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $76,518.00.

Shares of POLY opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

