Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $179,253.44 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $179,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Slepko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Brian Slepko sold 30,991 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $192,454.11.

Shares of RMNI opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $521.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 92.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

