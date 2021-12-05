Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $179,253.44 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $179,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brian Slepko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Brian Slepko sold 30,991 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $192,454.11.
Shares of RMNI opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $521.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
About Rimini Street
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.