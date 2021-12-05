Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 578.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 581,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,165,000 after acquiring an additional 539,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 61.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after acquiring an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $1,274,770.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,048,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,215,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,245,194 shares of company stock valued at $87,408,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

