Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $45.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

IFSPF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,726. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. Interfor has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

