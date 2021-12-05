International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 219,995 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.78, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$24.56 million and a PE ratio of -10.50.

About International Lithium (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.