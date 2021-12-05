Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $234.57 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.58 billion and approximately $234.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $30.41 or 0.00061692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,148.47 or 0.08416059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,078.83 or 0.99566803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00078533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.94 or 0.01135967 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,166,052 coins and its circulating supply is 183,582,650 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

