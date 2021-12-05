Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $768,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $309,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 332,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $306,000.

Shares of PKB opened at $52.51 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

