Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FT opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

