Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 243.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,815 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Neuronetics by 353,872.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.95 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $104.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.31.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

