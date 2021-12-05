Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,460,133 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460,133 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $302,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.79 per share, with a total value of $138,686.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,541,493 shares of company stock worth $64,623,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of 43.13 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.