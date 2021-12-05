Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,818 shares of company stock worth $786,673. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

