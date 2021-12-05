Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,503 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,164% compared to the typical volume of 198 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,280. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. Andersons has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

