Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires 220 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $198,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

