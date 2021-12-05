Investors Financial Group LLC Buys 1,467 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $157,214,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

