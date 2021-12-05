Investors Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $140.18 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $145.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

