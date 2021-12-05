Investors Financial Group LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Ecolab by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $14,865,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $220.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.33. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

