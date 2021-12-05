Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 366,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Hyzon Motors accounts for approximately 1.3% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investors Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth about $2,375,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $6.25 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HYZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

