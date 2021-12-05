IOST (IOST) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $142.49 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. IOST has a market cap of $595.91 million and approximately $142.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

