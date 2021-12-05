IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.34. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.24.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

