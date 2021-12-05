IQeon Market Capitalization Tops $16.77 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $3.05 or 0.00006255 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IQeon has traded down 9% against the US dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $16.77 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007249 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

