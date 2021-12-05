IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $261.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $272.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

