iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lowered by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 9.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $71,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

