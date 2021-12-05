iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned 0.16% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $56.54.

