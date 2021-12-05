iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lessened by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

