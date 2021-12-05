iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Reduced by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.