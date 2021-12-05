iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.