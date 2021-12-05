iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $160.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.37 and a 200-day moving average of $164.65. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $126.83 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.